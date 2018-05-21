  • 25 Wekiva High School students treated after girl uses pepper spray during fight, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Twenty-five students at Wekiva High School had to be treated Monday after a student deployed pepper spray during a fight, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies. 

    Deputies said three female students between the ages of 15 and 17 were involved in a fight when one of the girls used pepper spray. 

    Two of the students will be charged with aggravated battery, deputies said. 

    Three of the students who were exposed to the pepper spray were taken to the hospital as a precaution, while the others were treated at the scene. 

    No other details were released. 
     

