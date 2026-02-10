Large brush fire in Eustis leads to County Road 44A closure

EUSTIS, Fla. — A fast-moving, 10-acre brush fire in Eustis has forced officials to shut down County Road 44A and begin evacuations as flames threaten nearby structures. The fire is spreading rapidly near the intersection of Purple Martin Road.

Lake County Fire Rescue and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene working to manage the blaze. The Florida Forest Service reported that the fire is moving quickly and has placed several buildings at risk.

The fire is located near the intersection of Purple Martin Road. Lake County sheriff’s deputies have shut down County Road 44A to ensure emergency personnel have safe and unobstructed access to the scene. Officials requested that the public stay clear of the immediate area.

The Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee Forestry Center is currently responding to the wildfire near St. Johns Lane. According to fire officials, several structures in the vicinity are in danger as the blaze continues to move through the brush.

Firefighting efforts involve a multi-agency response. Along with Lake County Fire Rescue and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Seminole County Fire Department is on the scene to help manage the blaze and conduct evacuations for residents in the path of the fire.

Aerial suppression is being utilized to combat the spread from above. Aircraft and helicopters are en route to the scene. Authorities have issued a strict warning for the public to not fly drones in the area, as they can interfere with the safety and operation of the incoming firefighting aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group