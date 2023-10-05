The $250M+ reason businesses should cheer convention center expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in private projects may be moving forward following Orange County leaders’ approval of the $560 million first-phase expansion of the Orange County Convention Center.

The Hilton Orlando, Hyatt Regency Orlando and properties of Rosen Hotels & Resorts have expansions in the works reliant on the center’s expansion, according to a presentation of the convention center project on Oct. 3. The convention center’s expansion is estimated to cost $900 million, split into two phases. The first phase of the convention center will cost $560 million and can start construction as early as next year, with expected completion in 2027. A $340 million second phase could be done by 2029.

However, the add-on benefit of that project is the millions of dollars in new investment, temporary construction jobs, future permanent hotel jobs and eventual convention business that will stem from the hotel projects. It’s a key reason the convention center is viewed as an asset that — while it doesn’t make a profit itself — generates more than $3 billion in local economic impact through the events held and attendees partaking in nearby businesses.

