26th annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run to help support families fighting cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Runners and walkers will unite this weekend for the 26th annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run.

This year’s event will be held at SeaWorld Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event is more than just a three-mile jog through a beautifully decorated SeaWorld, it’s also a way to help kids who are fighting for their lives at AdventHealth for Children.

People can also bring a donation to support Toys for Tots.

The race starts at 7:15 a.m.

More information on Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run can be found here.

