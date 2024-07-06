2nd person files lawsuit in Cabana Live shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Another person injured in a Seminole County shooting has filed a lawsuit against the event venue.
A suspect fired shots during a party at Cabana Live in April, leading to 10 people being injured.
Someone at the party is seeking $50,000 in a civil lawsuit against the business over security issues.
The plaintiff claimed while at the party, he was shot and suffered “catastrophic injuries” as a result.
This is the second lawsuit filed in connection to the shooting.
Rikita Davis’ attorney said she was caught in the crossfire when 16-year-old Christopher Bouie Jr. opened fire and 20-year-old Chase Gillespie fired back.
Bouie is being charged as an adult.
Channel 9 has contacted Cabana Live and Off the Muscle Entertainment LLC for comment and is waiting to hear back.
