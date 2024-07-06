2nd person files lawsuit in Cabana Live shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Another person injured in a Seminole County shooting has filed a lawsuit against the event venue.

A suspect fired shots during a party at Cabana Live in April, leading to 10 people being injured.

Someone at the party is seeking $50,000 in a civil lawsuit against the business over security issues.

The plaintiff claimed while at the party, he was shot and suffered “catastrophic injuries” as a result.

Read: Person injured in Seminole County shooting files lawsuit against event venue

This is the second lawsuit filed in connection to the shooting.

Rikita Davis’ attorney said she was caught in the crossfire when 16-year-old Christopher Bouie Jr. opened fire and 20-year-old Chase Gillespie fired back.

Bouie is being charged as an adult.

Channel 9 has contacted Cabana Live and Off the Muscle Entertainment LLC for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Read: Cabana Live was not allowed to operate as an event venue, Seminole County officials say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 10 injured, 16-year-old in custody after shooting at Sanford event venue Deputies said it happened shortly after midnight Sunday at the Cabana Live in unincorporated Sanford. Law enforcement still investigated the scene Sunday morning. (Geovany Dias/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group