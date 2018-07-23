3 arrested after armed carjacking, chase in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people were arrested Monday following a carjacking that ended with a crash, Orlando police said.
The armed carjacking was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday on the 6000 block of Long Needle Court.
Police said shots were fired but no one was injured.
Orlando police officers later spotted the silver Toyota Camry on Curry Ford Road and Semoran Boulevard.
They tried to pull over the vehicle, but said the driver sped away.
The officers chased the car until it crashed into another vehicle on Orange Blossom Trail and Oak Ridge Road near the Florida Mall.
The people in the other vehicle are OK.
Nathaniel Menendez, 20, Zeain Hazlett, 19, and Janill Vargas, 18, were arrested on multiple charges related to the carjacking and chase, and Menendez is also facing a second-degree murder charge.
