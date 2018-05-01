3 arrested in connection with Orlando homicide, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide in Orlando, police said.
Police made the arrests at an apartment complex on Jefferson Street.
Related Headlines
Map: 2018 homicides in Orlando
Chase Quintin Dixon, 29, faces charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder with a firearm.
Precious Mae Holmes, 20, faces charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and making false reports to law enforcement.Oscar Chambers, 30, face charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
Albert M. Hanks, 29, was found shot three times in the 200 block of Terry Avenue on April 15. He later died at the hospital.
Police said they're still looking for the accused shooter who goes by the nickname, "Pooh."
Witnesses told investigators Hanks owed Chambers $1,000 from a check fraud scheme or drug debt, investigators said.
Holmes made several false statements when questioned by investigators, police said.
Read: Battered man found dead in downtown Orlando, police say
This is a developing story. Follow Channel 9’s Jeff Deal on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}