  • Battered man found dead in downtown Orlando, police say

    By: Jack DeMarco

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a man was found dead in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning.

    Police said a man approximately 25 to 35 years old, whom police have not identified, was found collapsed on the ground near the 200 block of Terry Avenue.

    According to police, the victim had signs of trauma to his body and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

    The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. No details about any possible suspects were immediately available.

