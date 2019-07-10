3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Two women and one man were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Deltona home Tuesday night in what deputies said they believe was a murder-suicide.
Volusia County deputies said their bodies were found around 9:30 p.m. after relatives requested a wellness check at the home on Nardello Drive, because the people who lived there hadn’t been heard from in several hours.
Inside the home, deputies said they found three adults dead with gunshot wounds. Their identities have not been released.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates.
