3 hurt after driver crashes into construction ditch in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Three people were hospitalized following a car crash in Saint Cloud.

The crash happened Sunday night on Neptune Road, close to Hancock Circle.

Police said an SUV driver drove past several “Road Closed” signs and went into a ditch in a construction zone.

Officials said the SUV flipped over several times.

Three adults were taken to a hospital for treatment.

