3 killed, including child, in shooting during dog sale in Florida, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people, including a 3-year-old child, were shot and killed during a dog sale in Jacksonville.

Officials said the deadly shooting happened at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Police said two men were seen leaving the scene.

As of Monday morning, there is still no word about any arrests or suspects.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s assistant police chief J.D. Stronko said when officers arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

“Four adults as well as a three-year-old child had traveled to the apartments possibly to conduct the private sale of a dog. For reasons that are unknown to us at this time, a dispute ensued in a breezeway between two of the apartment buildings,” Stronko said.

Detectives say they’re still in the early stages of this investigation.

