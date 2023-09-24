Man killed after shooting at Orange County deputies, sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 30s or 40s died after he was shot by deputies early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, deputies arrived at Suncreek Court, near South John Young Parkway, around 9 p.m. after receiving calls about a man shooting a gun in the backyard of a home.

Investigators said they did not talk with the man in that instance.

Then, deputies received more calls around 1 a.m. Sunday about the man, saying he was pointing a gun at passing cars and he threatened his roommate.

Deputies tried to negotiate with the man for about 40 minutes when they got to the home, but he refused to come outside.

Sheriff John Mina said when the man did come outside, deputies tased him, but the man pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot it.

“Our deputies returned fire and were able to subdue him and render aid,” Mina said. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured.

The four deputies involved are on temporary paid administrative leave, as this is standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings.

