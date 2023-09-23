Florida suspends school choice scholarships for schools with ‘ties to Chinese Communist Party’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education issued a statement that they have found four schools to have ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Governor Ron DeSantis directed the FDOE to suspend school choice scholarships to the following schools: the Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy in Winter Park and Park Maitland School.

According to the statement, the schools’ “connections constitute an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of these school’s students and the public.”

Read: Concerns over Casselberry crosswalk near elementary school prompts action

However, the Department of Education did not provide additional information about the nature of those connections.

The FDOE is now working to help students participating in the school voucher program find and enroll in eligible schools near them.

According to its websites, Sagemont Preparatory Schools and the Park Maitland School are owned by the Spring Education Group and are controlled by Primavera Holdings Limited. The schools said Chinese people living in Hong Kong own the investment firm and its affiliates.

Channel 9 has contacted the schools impacted and the Department of Education to request a copy of its investigative report and has yet to hear back.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group