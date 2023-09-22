Concerns over Casselberry crosswalk near elementary school prompts action

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Parents in a Casselberry neighborhood fear for their children’s lives as they walk to and from school.

Parents contacted Channel 9 for help after they constantly saw drivers ignoring the speed limit, stop signs and people walking in the crosswalk near Casselberry Elementary School.

“It’s getting bad, like it’s getting really bad,” said Alfred Olsen, whose daughter attends Kindergarten at Casselberry Elementary School.

Olsen said he walks his daughter to school every day.

“There should be no reason why the cars are honking at kids to get out of crosswalk when they’re trying to leave school. They need to get home safely. That’s all I want. I want people to be home safely,” Olsen said.

Eyewitness News cameras caught multiple cars, even a school bus, blow through a three-way intersection at Crystal Bowl Circle and Jefferson Drive. We also witnessed speeding in the 25 miles per hour zone. Olsen said drivers don’t care if kids or parents are walking in the crosswalk. Olsen and other parents said they have contacted Casselberry police but they believe their calls have fallen on deaf ears.

Casselberry Police told Eyewitness News in a statement that they’re working to increase safety measures at the intersection.

“No child should ever be concerned about safety and heading to school,” officers said in a statement. “While we are unaware of complaints, we will coordinate with the Sheriff’s Office on possibly adding a crossing guard and increase safety measures to ensure students are safe coming and leaving school.”

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s office was already being proactive after we contacted them. They sent a crossing guard supervisor out Friday afternoon to begin a site study that will look at the amount of students, vehicles and pedestrians crossing to determine if a crossing guard is needed.

Seminole County Public Schools also told Eyewitness News, “It’s helpful to connect with our team that are out on the roads and in that area. We can raise awareness and ensure we can also share information with law enforcement who provide crossing guards and they can evaluate options for that area.”

