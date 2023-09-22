Sources: Multiple people shot at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in Orlando, sources told Channel 9.
The shooting happened at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Drive.
From Skywitness 9, a courtyard near a playground and pavilion was seen cordoned off by crime scene tape.
A police pursuit happened after the shooting, ending at Old Winter Garden Road.
A black car, clothing and blood was seen at that second scene.
