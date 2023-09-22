Local

Sources: Multiple people shot at Orlando apartment complex

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Large police presence There is a large police presence at an apartment complex on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday afternoon. (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in Orlando, sources told Channel 9.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The shooting happened at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Drive.

From Skywitness 9, a courtyard near a playground and pavilion was seen cordoned off by crime scene tape.

A police pursuit happened after the shooting, ending at Old Winter Garden Road.

Photos: Multiple people shot at Orlando apartment complex, sources say

Image 1 of 8

Large police presence There is a large police presence on Old Winter Garden Road near John Young Parkway. (WFTV.com News Staff)

A black car, clothing and blood was seen at that second scene.

Channel 9 has multiple crews at multiple scenes, gathering more information.

Read: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

We’ll report what we find out on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read