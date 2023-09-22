Sources: Multiple people shot at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in Orlando, sources told Channel 9.

The shooting happened at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Drive.

From Skywitness 9, a courtyard near a playground and pavilion was seen cordoned off by crime scene tape.

A police pursuit happened after the shooting, ending at Old Winter Garden Road.

Photos: Multiple people shot at Orlando apartment complex, sources say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Large police presence There is a large police presence on Old Winter Garden Road near John Young Parkway. (WFTV.com News Staff)

A black car, clothing and blood was seen at that second scene.

Channel 9 has multiple crews at multiple scenes, gathering more information.

Read: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

We’ll report what we find out on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group