Tropical disturbance could become named storm in Gulf after soaking Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A low-pressure system that drenched Central Florida on Tuesday could become the next named tropical storm.

Invest 93-L, is currently northwest of Central Florida and forecast to move into the Gulf.

The disturbance remains disorganized with a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 48 hours.

If Invest 93-L moves further offshore in the next two days, it could increase its chances of development into a tropical system.

However, regardless of its development, heavy rain is expected to impact coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle as the weekend approaches.

The system’s trajectory and environmental conditions will play a crucial role in determining whether it can strengthen into a tropical system.

Local authorities may issue warnings or advisories as the situation evolves.

