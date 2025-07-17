Man in green ski mask robs Osceola County smoke shop at knifepoint, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help to find a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

Deputies said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on June 12 at the Loop Smoke Shop on North John Young Parkway.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male aged 26 to 30, entered the store wearing a green ski mask, brown jacket, white pants, and white Nike sneakers with a red swoosh.

Investigators said the man jumped over the counter, placed merchandise into his backpack, and brandished a knife with a white handle and silver blade, demanding that the register be opened.

After taking the cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading northbound from the business, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact them or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

