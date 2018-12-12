0 3 men accused of pretending to be cops to rob man arrested, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three men accused of posing as police officers to rob a man in Osceola County last week have been arrested.

Video captured the fake arrest outside the Sevilla Inn on US 192 last Wednesday.

The video helped investigators identify the suspects.

Osceola County deputies said the victim was staying at the Sevilla Inn on US 192 and used the dating site Plenty of Fish to meet a woman at a nearby Stop and Shop store.

Instead, he was met by three men posing as cops, who cuffed him, took him back to the hotel and robbed him, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office received a couple of phone calls from people who recognized one of the men in the video as a former security guard at the Parliament House.

The callers told investigators the man in the blue shirt is Adam Zsiga.

One man said he recognized Zsiga based off the way he dressed, looked and moved in the video, and said Zsiga always used a radio the same way the man in the video was using one.

The second caller also said Zsiga would act the same way at the Parliament House.

The victim Ibrahim Al Madi, was able to identify another suspect, Terry Brown, after Al Madi decided to come clean to investigators about a scam.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told detectives he had been stealing money from people at local hotels recently and that Brown was a recent target of his scheme.

Brown confirmed to police that Al Madi scammed him and that he contacted Al Madi pretending to be a female who wanted to meet him.

A third man, Kenneth Waldrop, was also identified and arrested.

The three men face various charges, including impersonating a law enforcement officer, kidnapping and robbery.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2018 Cox Media Group.