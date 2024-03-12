3-year-old killed in Lakeland shooting, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say a 3-year-old is among two people who were killed in a deadly shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Cambridge Cove Circle in Lakeland around 6:30 p.m. and found the child shot.

First responders were unable to save the toddler.

Investigators said someone dropped off a second shooting victim to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment, but that person later died.

A third victim who was shot at the apartment complex was hospitalized, but is expected to be okay, police said.

Investigators said they believe everyone involved in this case knew one another.

Chief Sam Taylor is expected to release more details at a news conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

