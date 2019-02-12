0 32 arrested in Daytona Beach on panhandling charges in 5 days

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested at least 32 people on panhandling charges since the city of Daytona Beach's new panhandling ordinance went into effect Thursday, court records said.

The new ordinance bans panhandling within 150 feet of major intersections and within 20 feet of ATMs and businesses.

Of the 32 people who were arrested, Craig Kowal was arrested twice and Nicholas Schnopp was arrested three times, records said.

TRENDING NOW:

"It's nice that they cleaned it up," said a man named John, who did not provide Channel 9 with his last name. "People were just flocking here to panhandle, obviously. In the last few years, I haven't seen it this bad."

John said that since the ordinance's passage, he now panhandles at Beville Road and South Ridgewood Avenue, because the city of South Daytona does not have such a ban.

Police said they spent the weeks leading up to the Daytona Beach City Commission's vote warning panhandlers of the new rules.

Read: Daytona Beach police arrest 15 people under new panhandling ordinance

Channel 9's Mike Springer said he did not spot panhandlers in Holly Hill or South Daytona on Tuesday, but he saw a man weaving palm fronds near an Ormond Beach Walmart.

The city of Holly Hill said it is considering adopting its own panhandling ordinance, and the city of Deltona said it plans to strengthen its current rules.

The cities of Ormond Beach, South Daytona and Port Orange said they will wait to see how Daytona Beach's ordinance works before they consider similar restrictions.

Channel 9 has asked the American Civil Liberties Union for comment but has not yet heard back.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.