3rd arrest made in Orlando shooting that left 1 dead, 6 injured

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have made another arrest in a February shooting that left one person dead, and six others injured in the Rosemont neighborhood of Orlando.

On Feb. 28, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Ironwedge Drive and S. Lake Orlando Parkway.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased man, later identified as 21-year-old James Jerry Williams.

According to police, video shows “the decedent firing the first shot before being killed by a second individual armed with a firearm.”

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people that happened earlier Wednesday.

Investigators said the disagreement was over a vehicle not being returned by a mutually agreed upon date.

On Thursday, the Fugitive Investigative Unit arrest 20-year-old Daiquan Noah Robinson in connected with this shooting and is being charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm.

Video of Robinson arrest:

On Monday, the FIU arrested 40-year-old Shamika Rose Stubbs-Peterson and charged her with charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance with battery, false reports to law enforcement during a capital felony investigation and false information to law enforcement during an investigation and battery.

The first arrest in this case was made the day after the shooting, when police arrested Wayne Anthony Grant Jr. on charges of aggravated battery in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting call the Orlando police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

