4 people arrested in connection to smoke shop burglaries, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Four people who were accused of breaking into multiple smoke shops are now behind bars, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Investigators said they stopped the group before they could hit a smoke shop in Deltona on Tuesday.

Deputies had received a warrant for a silver Nissan Altima out of St. John’s County connected to a smoke shop burglary earlier that morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the car matched one connected to smoke shop burglaries in St. John Counties and Ormond Beach.

Deputies said they pulled the car over and saw vape cartridges, gloves, and a mask inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the mask matched one used in a smoke shop burglary on Sept. 30.

Omar Calhoun, Dakota Fleming, Adrian Maddox and K’tron Wooden were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Three of them were charged with burglary, grand theft and felony criminal mischief.

