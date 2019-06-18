4 people hospitalized after possible gas leak in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people were hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday morning after Orange County Fire Rescue crews said they responded to reports of a possible gas leak.
The possible leak was reported at a home on Stonebriar Way. Firefighters said callers reported smelling a suspicious odor.
Firefighters said when they arrived around 5:30 a.m., one person was unconscious. In total, they said four adults were transported to Advent Health.
Firefighters said they were able to revive the family’s dog and transport it to an emergency vet.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.
Carbon Monoxide is dangerous. It is odorless/colorless gas often undetected until patients show symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, loss of consciousness. It can be particularly dangerous for individuals sleeping, as exposure can go on for prolonged period. PIOCP— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 18, 2019
Initial 911 call in at 5:28am reported possible gas leak, residents heard coughing in background, with one patient unconscious at the time. PIOCP— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 18, 2019
