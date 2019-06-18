  • 4 people hospitalized after possible gas leak in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people were hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday morning after Orange County Fire Rescue crews said they responded to reports of a possible gas leak.

    The possible leak was reported at a home on Stonebriar Way. Firefighters said callers reported smelling a suspicious odor.

    Related Headlines

    Firefighters said when they arrived around 5:30 a.m., one person was unconscious. In total, they said four adults were transported to Advent Health.

    Firefighters said they were able to revive the family’s dog and transport it to an emergency vet.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories