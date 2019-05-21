4 suspects sought after carjacking at gas station near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for four suspects who they said forced several people out of a car at a gas station near the University of Central Florida and then fled.
Deputies said the carjacking happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the RaceTrac on University Boulevard.
During the carjacking, deputies said at least one of the victims was injured and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies have not released any information regarding the suspects or the car that was stolen.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates.
