Surveillance video of deadly officer involved shooting in Ocoee raises policy violation concerns

OCOEE, Fla. — Surveillance video released by the Ocoee Police Department Thursday is shedding new perspective on a deadly officer involved shooting that happened in a Publix parking lot over the weekend.

Ocoee Police said 54-year-old Stacie Lynn Guerrero, was behind the wheel of a stolen BMW when she hit two officers with the SUV. One of the officers opened fire shooting and killing the woman.

The surveillance video shows Guerrero backing up out of the lot with a responding officer stuck between the door.

The video shows Guerrero then pull forward toward a second officer and within seconds, police opened fire.

Ocoee Police Chief Vincent Ogburn told Channel 9 his officers felt their lives were being threatened.

“Because of these threats to the lives, one of these officers discharged a service weapon,” said Ogburn.

But the Department’s policy says officers can’t fire at moving vehicles unless a person inside is threatening either officers or someone else with deadly force other than their car.

“The only exception is an apparent act of terrorism where the vehicle is being used as a weapon,” the policy reads.

The department’s policy goes on to state, “Physically being in the path of a moving vehicle shall not be justification for discharging a firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants.”

Ogburn told Channel 9, Guerrero did not have any weapons on her at the time, but police later discovered she was caught shoplifting at the Publix before the shooting.

Ogburn said Guerrero had two active warrants out for her arrest and had a long history of prior felony charges for crimes including Battery on Law Enforcement, Fleeing from Police, and Fraud.

According to the Chief, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating Sunday’s incident, but once that’s over Ocoee Police will launch an internal investigation to see if there were any policy violations.

In the meantime, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave which is standard in cases like this.

