Woman dies after driving into 2 Ocoee officers in Publix parking lot, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — A woman had died after an officer-involved shooting at a Publix parking lot over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Publix on West Road in Ocoee.

Officials said the woman, identified as Stacie Lynn Guerrero, was driving a stolen SUV at the time she was confronted by the officers.

Ocoee police said they followed the stolen silver SUV to the parking lot, where Guerrero allegedly continued towards the officers, striking both of them.

In response, one officer discharged their firearm, hitting Guerrero.

Guerrero was taken to AdventHealth, where she died, officials said.

Neither of the officers involved sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Following department policy, both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation into the shooting.

