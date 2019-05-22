  • 4-year-old found unresponsive after being nearly suffocated by father, deputies say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition after deputies say she was nearly suffocated to death by her father.

    Orange County deputies said they were called to the home off Pomelo Drive just before 8 p.m. last night after a report of "a man down." 

    When deputies arrived, they said they found a 4-year-old girl unresponsive.

    Investigators believe she was suffocated by her own father. The 28-year-old is considered the suspect in the case and was placed under arrest.

    The girl was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for treatment.

    Deputies said the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

    The father’s name has not been released.

