  • ‘407' meet ‘689'; Officials looking to add new area code to Central Florida

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - As phone numbers starting with “407” are expected to run out some time next year, officials are looking to add a new area code to Central Florida.

    The new area code would be “689” according to officials with Florida's State Public Service Commission.

    The issue of adding a new area code came up in 2001, but the commission changed the way numbers were assigned to phone companies.

    The commission will take up the new area code issue on July 10.

