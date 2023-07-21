5 areas where Brightline’s arrival here will be a ‘game changer’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Kevin Thibault sees massive potential for the Brightline passenger train station’s local stop being housed at Orlando International Airport.

As the Miami-based intercity train begins rail service on the $2.8 billion, 170-mile route from South Florida into Orlando, some of the impact it will have on the airport will become clear in the weeks after service starts, the CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said. Tickets already are on sale for travel from Sept. 1 through March of next year — though service may start earlier than that.

Some of Brightline’s benefits will be apparent immediately, Thibault told Orlando Business Journal. “If you’re in Palm Beach, Aventura, Boca Raton, to not have to worry about parking or the drive, to be able to take the train here and get a nonstop flight to 150 destinations — there’s a value there.”

