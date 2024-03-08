5 chimpanzees added to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Five chimpanzees will swing into spring at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay starting Friday.

This will add to the troop of two chimpanzees, making it the largest in Central Florida.

Officials said the new group will have three males and two females, ranging from 9 to 28 years old.

The chimpanzees will be in their new habitat filled with climbing structures and hammocks.

Guests can see trainers working with them and preparing their diet with snacks.

The Nutrition Center provides the troop over 100 pounds of produce each day. According to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, chimpanzees are omnivorous frugivores, which means they eat fruits, roots, nuts, leaves, plants, flowers, insects and meat.

During Spring Break specials, visit the chimps and the 16,000 other animals at the entertainment theme park.

