Ocala restaurant owner strangled, boyfriend staged fake drowning, police say

OCALA, Fla. — The owner of a well-known Ocala restaurant who was found dead in December was intentionally killed by her boyfriend, who she was trying to break up with, investigators said.

Diane German, 72, was strangled hours before Michael Rowland called police in December, claiming he found her lifeless in her pool, investigators determined.

Detectives said Rowland initially presented a convincing story, where he returned from completing a plumbing job in Jacksonville to find German in the pool.

However, his statements included inconsistencies. They said the evidence showed there was no way he could have driven to and from Jacksonville between the times he was seen on surveillance footage.

While he claimed he didn’t know where German’s phone was, they said it was located on the floor of his van, destroyed.

Additionally, Rowland was the only person seen entering German’s home the night of her death – around the time she stopped responding to text messages. He was seen leaving with a cord dangling from his arms.

Investigators said three people told them German planned to break off their relationship that day because she was uncomfortable with the couple’s 20-year age gap.

Rowland is facing a 2nd degree murder charge. He was arrested in his home city of Jacksonville and is awaiting transfer to the Marion County Jail to face prosecutors.

German’s restaurant, Wolfy’s Café, was sold to new management and is expected to reopen in May following renovations.

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