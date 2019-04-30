5 common questions about Florida's texting while driving bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Texting while driving in Florida would become a primary traffic offense punishable by fines under legislation given final passage by the state House of Representatives.
1. What does the bill do?
Under current law, officers can only cite drivers for texting if they are pulled over for some other violation. The House-passed bill would allow officers to stop motorists simply for texting alone.
2. How much will an offender pay?
A first offense is punishable by a $30 fine, with a second offense costing $60. Court costs and fees also would apply.
3. Will there be a grace period?
Only warnings will be given until January, when officers can write citations.
4. Are there any exceptions?
The texting ban does not apply to a driver using a navigation device or system, or to a driver whose vehicle is stationary.
5. What's next for the bill?
Monday's vote was 108-7 in favor of the bill, which now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.
