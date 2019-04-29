0 Florida Senate passes bill to ban texting while driving, bill goes back to House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Texting while driving would become a primary traffic offense along with talking on a handheld cellphone in school and construction zones under a bill passed by the Florida Senate.

The Senate's 33-5 vote Thursday made changes to a House bill passed two days earlier. The bill now goes back to the House.

The Senate added the language on school and construction zones. Drivers would have to use hands-free devices if they wanted to talk on their phones in those areas.

Under current law, officers can only cite drivers for texting if they are pulled over for some other violation. The bill would allow officers to stop motorists simply for texting or using a handheld phone in prohibited zones.

9 Investigates reporter Christopher Heath learned that the base price of the ticket would be between $30 and $60, but with added fees, it could be in the hundreds.

"A first violation of the ban on texting while driving is a nonmoving violation and carries a $30 fine plus court costs, which could result in a total fine up to $108. A second or subsequent violation of the ban committed within five years after the date of a prior conviction is a moving violation with three points added to the driver license record and carries a $60 fine plus court costs, which could result in a total fine up to $158," Heath said.

The ban would take effect on Oct. 1. There will be a 3-month grace period where ticketed drivers would get a warning, but starting next year, they would face a fine, Heath said.

The bill also requires reports to guard against racial profiling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

