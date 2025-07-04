Weather forces delays at Red Hot and Boom

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The weather was the cause of two separate delays, stopping all of the fun at Red Hot and Boom. Things were delayed for about 45 minutes at the beginning then in the middle—more weather forced everyone to find shelter.

Heavy rains and lightning forced the fun at Red Hot and Boom to take a pause.

“I knew it was going to rain, but I don’t mind the rain,” said GiGi Velazquez.

People like GiGi and William Velazquez were huddled under building awnings keeping out of mother nature.

“The weather I guess isn’t helping to much, but we’re going to be here waiting to see what happens,” said Velazquez.

Everyone eager to see the grand fireworks.

“I was supposed to be at work, but my boss was like go have fun, I’m going to make you miss two nights of fireworks, said Bradley Redgate.

Bradley Redgate says he rode his bike five miles in the pouring rain to get here to hang out with his friends.

“I didn’t mind it. It cooled me down,” said Redgate.

Despite the hiccups and delays, people came prepared, many wearing patriotic outfits with an umbrella as a needed accessory.

“I love the rain, I come prepared,” said Jennifer Hamilton.

Families enjoyed the food, and some even made new memories celebrating the Fourth of July.

“I’m not letting the rain stop me. I’m coming out,” said Hamilton.

