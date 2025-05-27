MilkShake Factory to open first Orlando location, See where

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Pittsburgh-based chain with milkshakes and more will open in downtown Orlando.

MilkShake Factory will debut a new location in the City View Apartments building’s ground level at 595 W. Church St. The shop would be the first in Orlando for the chain, which currently has sites in Panama City Beach and Riverview.

Read: Two lucky locals hit the jackpot in Tuesday evening’s Florida Lottery draw

Jeré Matheny, vice president of brokerage services at First Capital Property Group and the broker for the retail space, confirmed toOrlando Business Journalthat the concept will occupy roughly 1,500 square feet. The chain in an email toOBJsaid Miller Johnson III will own the store and is targeting November to open, though the final date is subject to change.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group