Cocoa Beach replacing Independence Day fireworks with Saturday drone show

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of Cocoa Beach says the city has a new way of celebrating the Fourth of July this year.

Instead of fireworks, the city will have a drone show above City Hall to coincide with the city’s 100th anniversary.

The Drone Light Show Spectacular will not be on Friday, but rather Saturday at Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

The mayor says drones are an eco-friendly alternative to fireworks.

The event is part of a weeklong celebration for the city’s centennial, which also includes a “decade parade” and street party on Saturday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group