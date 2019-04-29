NEW SMYRA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was bitten by a shark Sunday evening while wading in waist-deep water in New Smyrna Beach, according to officials with Volusia County Beach Safety.
Related Headlines
Mathew Cornell from Sanford was bitten on the calf, which caused lacerations, but not life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The man, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene just north of the Flagler Avenue beach approach, then went to a hospital in his car, officials said.
According to Volusia County Beach Safety, Sunday's incident was the first shark bite in Volusia County for the year.
“Despite their toothsome reputation, most sharks are harmless to humans,” according to the SeaWorld Orlando blog.
Scientists said attacks probably occur when a shark mistakes a human for another animal that suites its palate.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, 100, killed in crash to avoid hitting sandhill cranes
- UCF sugar babies talk sugar daddy foot fetish, arrangements
- Florida students selected as Disney 'Dreamers and Doers Shining Stars'
- WATCH: Man caused $500 damage stealing toilet paper from laundromat
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}