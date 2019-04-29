  • 19-year-old man bitten by shark while wading in water in New Smyrna Beach

    By: Kelly Healey

    NEW SMYRA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was bitten by a shark Sunday evening while wading in waist-deep water in New Smyrna Beach, according to officials with Volusia County Beach Safety.

     

    Mathew Cornell from Sanford was bitten on the calf, which caused lacerations, but not life-threatening injuries, officials said.

     

    The man, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene just north of the Flagler Avenue beach approach, then went to a hospital in his car, officials said.

     

    According to Volusia County Beach Safety, Sunday's incident was the first shark bite in Volusia County for the year.

     

    “Despite their toothsome reputation, most sharks are harmless to humans,” according to the SeaWorld Orlando blog.

     

    Scientists said attacks probably occur when a shark mistakes a human for another animal that suites its palate.

