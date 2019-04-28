FHP: 100-year-old man dies in crash after drivers stop for sandhill cranes in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 100-year-old man has died and two people were seriously injured in a multivehicle crash after drivers stopped for a family of sandhill cranes that was crossing the street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred on Wickham Road and Murrell Road, not far from the Brevard Zoo, on Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
Related Headlines
The driers of two vehicles that were going west on Wickham Road had stopped in the left lane as the sandhill cranes were crossing the street, according to a release.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest of suspected serial rapist in Daytona Beach
- UCF sugar babies talk sugar daddy foot fetish, arrangements netting up to $500 a date
- Thousands attend 3rd annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando
- 11-month-old burned to death in scalding water, mother arrested
Troopers said the driver of a third vehicle going west on Wickham Road swerved to go around the stopped cars before noticing the birds walking across the street and then swerved back into the left lane, hitting the two stopped vehicles.
A 100-year-old man was a passenger inside the vehicle that swerved to avoid to sandhill cranes. He was taken to Viera Hospital after the crash, where he died, troopers said.
FHP said the crash remains under investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}