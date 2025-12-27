Man hospitalized after Orange County deputy returns fire during Christmas Eve homicide search

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says he shot towards them, striking a deputy’s vehicle.

Sheriff John Mina says deputies arrived at Buchanan Bay Apartments near Holden Avenue and South Texas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Friday, attempting to locate a homicide suspect connected to the Christmas Eve shooting of 17-year-old Jamar Jerome. The teen was shot and killed at the Greens Condominiums near the intersection of PGA Boulevard and Oak Ridge Road.

According to Sheriff Mina, deputies were seeking to obtain a DNA sample from the 19-year-old suspect in the case.

Sheriff Mina said a man in his early 20s who was with the homicide suspect fired towards deputies, striking a deputy’s vehicle. One deputy returned fire, hitting the armed man.

The man was shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital, where he is undergoing surgery, Mina said.

All deputies are okay, Mina said.

Investigators confirmed the 19-year-old homicide suspect did not fire a weapon during the incident but was armed at the time. He was taken into custody and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Sheriff Mina says that body-worn camera footage from the incident will be released within 30 days, in accordance with department policy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

