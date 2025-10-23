5 Seconds of Summer announce world tour with debut show in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — 5 Seconds of Summer have announced their ‘EVERYONE’S A STAR!’ World Tour, which will include a headlining debut at Orlando’s Kia Center on June 17.

The tour kicks off on Mar. 26 with a European and UK leg, followed by U.S. dates from May to August.

Tickets for the Orlando show go on sale to the general public on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

Fans can register for the artist pre-sale through Oct. 28 at 10 p.m., with the pre-sale running from Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The tour will offer various VIP packages and experiences, with details available on the band’s official website.

Alongside the tour announcement, 5 Seconds of Summer released a new single, ‘Telephone Busy,’ from their upcoming sixth studio album, ‘EVERYONE’S A STAR!’, which is set to be released on Nov. 14.

Tickets for the tour start at $39.50, with all tickets reserved. Pricing is subject to change based on market demand, and tickets can be purchased at the Kia Center box office or through Ticketmaster.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group