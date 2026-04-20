5 semi-trucks burn outside New Smyrna Beach business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A weekend fire at a New Smyrna Beach business left several semi-trucks charred.

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said it happened Sunday night at Reddy Ice off Industrial Park Avenue.

Firefighters responded there after getting calls about a fire and explosions.

Five semi-trucks were heavily damaged by the time crews put out the blaze.

Trucks burn at Reddy Ice in New Smyrna Beach New Smyrna Beach firefighters responded on April 19 to Industrial Park Blvd after officials said several semi trucks went up in flames. (City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Dept.)

There were no injuries reported and no buildings were involved, according to NSBFD.

Officials are investigating how the fire started.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group