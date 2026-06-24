5 Summer upgrades worth adding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you’re training harder in the gym, trying to stay cool during record summer temperatures or looking for a better way to start your morning, a few well-designed products can make a noticeable difference. Here are four standouts worth considering this season.

Versa Gripps Extreme

For serious lifters, grip fatigue often becomes the limiting factor before larger muscle groups are fully challenged. The Versa Gripps Xtreme are designed to solve that problem by combining the function of lifting straps, wrist support and grip assistance into a single training accessory.

Made in the United States, the grips are designed for exercises like deadlifts, pull-ups, rows and lat pulldowns where maintaining grip strength is critical. Unlike traditional lifting straps that require wrapping around a bar, Versa Gripps can be secured quickly, making them convenient for high-volume training sessions.

At nearly 20% off during Prime Day, they remain one of the most popular training accessories among serious strength athletes.

Versa Gripps Hyperbelt

A quality lifting belt can make a major difference when training with heavier loads, and the Versa Gripps Hyperbelt aims to provide support without the stiffness of traditional leather belts.

Handcrafted in the United States, the belt features a 6-inch-wide design intended to support the lower back and help athletes generate greater intra-abdominal pressure during compound lifts such as squats, deadlifts and overhead presses.

The nylon construction makes it lighter and easier to transport than many powerlifting belts while still providing the stability needed for demanding workouts.

CB40 40oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker with 350-Mesh Filter

Cold brew continues to be one of the easiest ways to enjoy smooth coffee throughout the summer, and the Maestri House CB40 simplifies the process.

The 40-ounce brewer includes a 350-mesh stainless steel filter designed to reduce sediment while allowing coffee grounds to fully steep. Built-in ratio markings help users dial in their preferred strength, whether brewing a lighter iced coffee or a stronger concentrate.

The BPA-free Tritan pitcher is durable enough for daily use, and the leak-proof design makes it easy to store in the refrigerator without worrying about spills.

OXS S5 Sound bar for TV

Upgrading a television’s audio can often make a bigger difference than upgrading the TV itself. The OXS S5 Soundbar is designed to deliver a more immersive home theater experience with a 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos setup that includes a dedicated center speaker, two up-firing drivers and a built-in subwoofer.

With 230 watts of peak power, the soundbar is capable of filling larger living rooms with detailed audio while helping dialogue remain clear during movies, sports broadcasts and television shows. The dedicated center channel and adjustable dialogue enhancement mode are particularly useful for viewers who find themselves constantly reaching for the remote to adjust volume during quiet conversations and action scenes.

The system also supports HDMI eARC and 4K HDR passthrough, allowing users to connect modern televisions with a single cable while maintaining high-quality audio and video performance. Five listening modes, including Movie, Music, Voice and Night modes, provide additional flexibility depending on the content being watched.

For anyone looking to create a more cinematic entertainment setup without adding multiple speakers throughout a room, the OXS S5 offers a streamlined solution with Dolby Atmos support and a compact footprint.

MF10 Bladeless Fan

Keeping indoor spaces comfortable during the summer often requires more than simply lowering the thermostat. The Dreame MF10 Bladeless Fan is designed to circulate air throughout an entire room using a 270-degree airflow system and smart temperature-based adjustments.

The bladeless design offers a cleaner look while also making maintenance easier than many traditional fans. Smart controls allow users to adjust settings through an app, voice assistant or included remote, while multiple airflow modes can be customized for work, relaxation or sleep.

For households looking to improve comfort without constantly running air conditioning at maximum power, the MF10 offers an interesting blend of airflow performance and smart-home convenience.

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