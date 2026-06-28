Pedestrian killed in a crash trying to cross the road in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man is dead after attempting to cross the road Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10:38 pm, a 2014 BMW 535i was traveling westbound on Gaitlin Avenue west of Evander Drive.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was walking from the south shoulder attempting to cross Gaitlin Avenue to the north shoulder.

He was not in the marked crosswalk and entered the path of the BMW, and as a result was struck by the front of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

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