Tropical low may form, bringing rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is currently one area of interest in the Atlantic basin that could become the next storm.

It is off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina and could intensify as a cold front moves across the country.

This front will move a lot of moisture over this area of the Atlantic, but it is still too early to know if a tropical system could form.

Tropics Update 6/28/26 AM (WFTV)

If a tropical low forms, some models indicate it moving back towards Georgia and South Carolina as a weak depression.

Others have it developing further and moving out into the Atlantic. Development would be hampered by the increased Saharan dust over the ocean.

Tropics Update 6/28/26 AM (WFTV)

The only impact central Florida could see is a slight increase in rain chances from the middle to the end of this upcoming workweek.

There is still a lot of missing information about this tropical low, and there will be more certainty as we approach the end of the workweek.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group