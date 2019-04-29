5 things you might have missed during the Florida Puerto Rican Parade

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands gathered in downtown Orlando on Saturday afternoon for the third annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
Here are five things you might have missed if you did not attend the parade or watch it live on WFTV Channel 9:
1. Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón, to whom the parade was dedicated.
Always great to see @NAlvarezWFTV and @GWarmothWFTV! Thanks for taking the time to interview @OrlandoPDChief Rolón and the significance of his parade dedication. pic.twitter.com/f2PgAkWgmE— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 27, 2019
At the Puero Rican Parade celebrating with our citizens, @orlandomayor, @OrlandoPDChief, and @OrlandoFireDept! pic.twitter.com/Y7nliQnNuR— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 27, 2019
2. Greg Warmoth's Spanish cheat sheet.
Look! Mira! 🇵🇷— Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) April 27, 2019
Ready for parade coverage and @GWarmothWFTV made himself a cheat sheet! ❤️@WFTV pic.twitter.com/9Gt1ojnOKi
3. Racquel Asa's son on television.
My little guy was on 📺 today for the #PuertoRicanParade ...caught sucking his 👍🏻. I have to find this video and save it to show him caught red handed when he gets older. 😆 pic.twitter.com/UDx4rCttJs— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 27, 2019
The paraded has started. Watch NOW on @WFTV with @GWarmothWFTV and @NAlvarezWFTV pic.twitter.com/sQ2zAyrZYN— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 27, 2019
4. Samantha Manning's point of view from the parade float.
Jam packed! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/XKqj8FojAQ— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) April 27, 2019
Beautiful weather for a wonderful celebration! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zjA1h6LAvn— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) April 27, 2019
5. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ladies and gentlemen @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MT6xswOsc7— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) April 27, 2019
This Day!— Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) April 27, 2019
This Team!
This Community! 🇵🇷
So much fun and so proud to be part of it all! ❤️#PuertoRicanParade @WFTV @citybeautiful pic.twitter.com/47CwrJJUt5
We are LIVE right now on @WFTV ch 9 Florida Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. pic.twitter.com/fkRbfy0Ipx— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) April 27, 2019
