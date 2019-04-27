Minnie, Mickey Mouse appear in Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people attended the third annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando on Saturday, including one special celebrity couple who rode the parade route in style, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
The Disney duo were seen riding in the back of a red convertible as they made their way down Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.
“As soon as Mickey, Minnie got out on the parade route, we had so many people coming to take photos,” said Walt Disney World ambassador Stephen Lim. “They are absolutely rock stars here in Florida.”
Lim said the Walt Disney World resort has over 74,000 cast members and many of them are Puerto Rican.
After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September 2017, Disney was one of many Central Florida companies that helped people affected by the storm by offering them job and support.
“Right after the hurricanes we were able to give our cast members that support, emotional support for them and their families,” Lim said. “We are so proud to provide that hope, those times for families to come together.”
Mickey and Minnie were dressed in their birthday celebration costumes after celebrating their 90th birthday in November.
“For over 50 years we have been in the Central Florida community and supporting our neighbors,” Lim said.
