0 6 hospitalized when truck fire causes hazmat situation

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - At least six people were hospitalized and a stretch of busy road was shut down for nearly eight hours Wednesday after a truck fire led to a hazmat situation.

Part of Atlantic Avenue between Moor Avenue and Bridgeport Road was shut down, but reopened late Wednesday.

The truck caught fire outside Perry’s Ocean Edge Resort.

Crews had the fire out within about 30 minutes, but they found the truck contained numerous chemicals and deemed the area unsafe.

“It was very tense. You never know with these things. They always have the possibility of exploding, so we were very cautious in our approach,” said Bill Frank of the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Among those who were taken to the hospital with respiratory issues were several hotel guests, a worker at a nearby hotel who was trying to help evacuate people and some of the rescue workers.

Officials have not given their conditions.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a witness reported seeing sparks coming from a machine inside the truck, which officials believe may have ignited the chemicals.

No other information was released.

