6 students, 1 adult injured in bus crash, Marion County fire officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Six children and an adult were injured in a school bus crash Friday afternoon, Marion County Fire Rescue officials said.

Fire rescue teams were called to Northeast Highway 35 for a collision with a minivan and a school bus.

Six students were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the van had to be pulled from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with a trauma alert.

Florida Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

