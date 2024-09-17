$6.75M in TDT money could fund this Orlando festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Years ago, before the downtown Orlando festival Immerse existed, Cole NeSmith was enraptured by an annual event in Spain: Fallas de Valencia, where large, intricate statues are paraded through the city and then set on fire to usher in the spring season.

While traveling in Europe with a friend, NeSmith was struck by the festival’s use of public space to create large, temporary art installations. Years later, through his venture Creative City Project, he founded Immerse in 2012 — a weekend of bold, creative expressions along Orange Avenue.

Funding the festival through a combination of sponsorships, ticket sales and partnerships with local businesses and organizations, NeSmith has also secured support from private donors and smaller grants.

Read: Pom Pom’s in Orlando’s Milk District to close after almost 20 years in business

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group