68-year-old man exposed himself to woman in Melbourne Walmart restroom, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An employee at a Melbourne Walmart store said she was alone in the restroom when a man blocked the door and exposed himself to her.
Officials said the incident happened in July, but they were recently able to identify 68-year-old Pearlie Coates as the suspect from surveillance video.
Related Headlines
Police said the victim was alone in the bathroom when a man asked if anyone was in there. The victim replied, "I am here, get out!" Officials said the suspect replied by saying, "I'll do what I want" and begun to shake the stall door until it opened, where he stood exposed.
"The employee had to force her way out of the stall, at which time she realized he had also dragged a trash can in front of the bathroom door, as well," said Lt. Shawn Eising, of the Melbourne Police Department. "So she had to move that to escape the bathroom."
The suspect wasn't identified until August 9, when a grocery store employee recognized him when he returned to shop after a surveillance image of Coates surfaced.
Coates turned himself in after learning that he was wanted by authorities.
He is being held on a $12,000 bond.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}